A 6-pack of beer cocktails for summer sipping

May 21, 2025
Shake up your summer sipping routine with beer cocktails (from left): Day at the Races Beer Julep, Shandy Maker, Bittersweet Symphony and Blackberry Whiskey Smash. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The unique flavors of beer make it an ideal mixer for seasonal drinks, with brewed-up takes on mint juleps, Aperol spritzes and more.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

The time has come to liberate beer from the constraints of the pint glass. In a rocks, Collins or highball glass, on the rocks or straight up in a cocktail coupe, beer makes a great mixer for spirit-based cocktails. From IPA to wheat beers and lagers, mixologists across the country are concocting drinks that incorporate beer’s unique flavors and aromas.

It makes sense if you think about it. Sweetness, sourness, bitterness and alcohol strength are the top considerations when crafting mixed drinks. Beer has all of them to greater or lesser degrees, depending on the style. Malt sugars bring sweetness. Hops provide bitterness. Sour beers have the acidity. And beer has a wide range of alcohol strengths to allow versatility. Carbonation is a bonus attribute that gives a cocktail lift.

Beer cocktails for your sipping consideration (from left): Day at the Races Beer Julep, Bittersweet Symphony and Blackberry Whiskey Smash. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Beer has an infinite palette of flavors with which to paint. There is caramel, toast, roast and chocolate, among others, that come from malt. Hops bring citrus and tropical fruits as well as herbs, spice and pine. Even yeast plays a role with banana, clove and pepper notes. And, of course, brewers can add other ingredients to beer, like actual fruits and spices.

Beer offers options to pair with every spirit. Why wouldn’t you try using beer in a cocktail? Whether you’re new to the trend or already crafting your own at home, here is a six-pack of booze and beer concoctions to get you going; each recipe makes one cocktail but can easily be multiplied.

Boiler Room

The name makes this cocktail sound heavy, but it is anything but. This light, bright, super lemony drink is a great summer patio sipper. The lemon juice, honey and witbier all come through for a sweet, tart and fruity splash. Lemon and honey are the main drivers with marigold tea adding a background of floral bitterness. The bourbon brings a very faint bass note. It’s tasty as is, but when I make it again I’ll try doubling the bourbon and increasing the ginger liqueur. (Recipe from Gina Chersevani of Buffalo & Bergen in Washington, D.C., via liquor.com.)

  • 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) bourbon
    • 1 tbsp. (½ oz.) ginger liqueur
      • 3 tbsp. (1 ½ oz.) marigold tea, brewed and chilled (see Tips)
        • 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) lemon juice
          • 1 tbsp. (½ oz.) honey syrup (see Tip)
            • 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) Belgian witbier
              • Lemon twist, for garnish

                Directions

                Add the bourbon, ginger liqueur, marigold tea, lemon juice and honey syrup into a shaker filled with ice. Stir to combine. Pour into a pint glass over ice. Top with the beer and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a long lemon twist.

                Tips: Honey syrup is essentially watered-down honey; the thinner sweetener blends more easily into cold drinks. To make it, stir equal parts of honey and water (however much you need) until you get an even consistency. Find marigold tea in specialty tea shops or online.

                Spaghett

                This take on an Aperol spritz reminded me of the wine coolers of days gone by. The fact that it’s served in the beer bottle — which I love — only enhanced the connection. The bitter, herbal Aperol works well with the modest herbal/spicy hop flavor of the lager. The overall profile is fruity and refreshing with a touch of lingering sweetness. I can already imagine sipping this at a backyard get-together. (Recipe from Reed Cahill of Wet City Brewery in Baltimore via acouplecooks.com.)

                • 1 (12-oz.) bottle of standard American or international lager (see Tips)
                  • 1 tbsp. (½ oz.) lemon juice
                    • 2 to 3 tbsp. (1 to 1 ½ oz.) Aperol
                      • 1 or 2 dashes orange bitters, optional

                        Directions

                        Drink one or two large sips from the beer bottle. Pour the lemon juice and Aperol into the beer bottle. If desired, add orange bitters. Serve immediately.

                        Tips: I used Modelo Especial, but you could use any standard lager. A clear glass bottle is good for appearance, but could make the drink skunky depending on the beer used.

                        The Shandy Maker combines grapefruit juice, a citrusy IPA and bourbon for a light and bitter drink. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                        Shandy Maker

                        This is another great cocktail for a hot summer day. The grapefruit juice drives this light and bitter drink. It merges well with the citrusy hops of an old-school American IPA. The bourbon brings welcome caramel sweetness. The recipe calls for a high-proof bourbon. I recommend following this directive, as a lighter bourbon may be lost. I will also increase the bourbon to 2 ounces the next time I make it. The marjoram adds lingering oregano/basil nuances that perfectly finish it off. (Recipe from liquor.com.)

                        • 2 to 4 leaves fresh marjoram
                          • 3 ½ tbsp. (1 ¾ oz.) high-proof bourbon
                            • 1 ½ tbsp. (¾ oz.) freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
                              • 1 ½ tsp. (¼ oz.) freshly squeezed lemon juice
                                • 1 ½ tsp. (¼ oz.) simple syrup (see Tips)
                                  • 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) IPA
                                    • Grapefruit twist, for garnish

                                      Directions

                                      In a shaker, dry-muddle the marjoram. Add the bourbon, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and simple syrup into the shaker. Fill with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a pint glass over fresh ice. Top with the beer and stir briefly and gently to combine. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

                                      Tips: It’s easy to make your own simple syrup. Combine equal parts sugar and water in a pan, bring it to a boil and then turn off the heat and allow it to cool. I recommend using an IPA with strong grapefruit hop notes, like Bell’s Two Hearted.

                                      Bittersweet Symphony is a new twist on the Americano that uses IPA instead of a lager. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                      Bittersweet Symphony

                                      First came the Americano, a cocktail made with Campari, sweet vermouth and soda water. Then came the beer Americano, a variation substituting light lager or hefeweizen for the soda water. Bittersweet Symphony is a new twist on the Americano that uses IPA. It’s light and comparatively low-alcohol, making it fit for summer. But the IPA gives it enough heft for cooler spring or fall days, too. Campari makes everything better, and this cocktail is no exception. The herbal bitterness melds well with the citrusy bitterness of the beer and vermouth brings enough sweetness to keep it balanced. (Recipe from barsandbartending.com.)

                                      • 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) IPA of choice
                                        • 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) Campari
                                          • 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) sweet vermouth
                                            • Orange peel, for garnish

                                              Directions

                                              Mix the IPA, Campari and sweet vermouth in a shaker with ice. Stir gently to combine. Strain into a glass and garnish with an orange peel. Can be served straight or on the rocks.

                                              Day at the Races Beer Julep is an IPA-tinged take on the classic Mint Julep. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                              Day at the Races Beer Julep

                                              Think that IPA and mint won’t mix? Think again. I once had a mint IPA at a small brewery in southern Wisconsin. I expected a disaster but got a delight. The same is true for this IPA-tinged take on the classic Mint Julep. The lime, beer and rye whiskey all shine brightly in this sweet, tart and boozy summery treat. The mint is present but remains a pleasant background note. The spice of rye is a good companion for the bitter hops of IPA, but the more traditional bourbon would also be good in this cocktail. (Recipe from Eric Giger of the Sycamore Den in San Diego via imbibemagazine.com.)

                                              • 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) rye whiskey
                                                • 1 ½ tsp. (¼ oz.) freshly squeezed lime juice
                                                  • 1 tbsp. (½ oz.) simple syrup
                                                    • 6 to 7 mint leaves
                                                      • 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) IPA
                                                        • Crushed ice
                                                          • Angostura bitters
                                                            • Mint leaves, for garnish

                                                              Directions

                                                              Add the whiskey, lime juice, simple syrup and mint leaves to a shaker. Lightly muddle the mint. Add one ice cube and shake. Add the IPA, give it a quick swirl to chill and pour the contents into a rocks glass over crushed ice. Add a few drops of Angostura bitters on top of the ice, then garnish with mint.

                                                              Blackberry Whiskey Smash has it all: fruit, mint, subtle sugary sweetness, boozy caramel warmth and, of course, beer. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                                                              Blackberry Whiskey Smash

                                                              Two teaspoons of sugar in each glass? I expected this drink to be unpleasantly sticky-sweet. Instead I was pleasantly surprised. This turned out to be my favorite of this year’s beer cocktail selection. Lemon and berry tartness are more than adequate to balance the sugar. Mint and berries are known to be great companions, and that partnership proves true in this mix. The bourbon comes through with a boozy caramel warmth. This will become a regular in my home cocktail repertoire. (Recipe from domesticate-me.com.)

                                                              • ¼ c. fresh blackberries, plus more for garnish
                                                                • Juice of ½ lemon
                                                                  • 6 fresh mint leaves
                                                                    • 2 tsp. raw sugar
                                                                      • 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) bourbon
                                                                        • Crushed ice
                                                                          • 4 tbsp. (2 oz.) hefeweizen (see Tips)
                                                                            • Mint sprig, for garnish

                                                                              Directions

                                                                              Muddle ¼ cup fresh blackberries, lemon juice, mint leaves and sugar in a highball glass. Stir in the whiskey. Add ice and top with wheat beer. Garnish with 4 to 5 blackberries skewered on a toothpick and a sprig of fresh mint.

                                                                              Tips: I used a German-style hefeweizen wheat beer with great results. I think a Belgian-style witbier would also be an interesting option.

                                                                              Michael Agnew is a certified cicerone (beer-world version of sommelier) and owner of A Perfect Pint. He conducts private and corporate beer tasting events in the Twin Cities, and can be reached at michael@aperfectpint.net.

                                                                              about the writer

                                                                              Michael Agnew

