A 6-pack of beer cocktails for summer sipping

The time has come to liberate beer from the constraints of the pint glass. In a rocks, Collins or highball glass, on the rocks or straight up in a cocktail coupe, beer makes a great mixer for spirit-based cocktails. From IPA to wheat beers and lagers, mixologists across the country are concocting drinks that incorporate beer’s unique flavors and aromas.
It makes sense if you think about it. Sweetness, sourness, bitterness and alcohol strength are the top considerations when crafting mixed drinks. Beer has all of them to greater or lesser degrees, depending on the style. Malt sugars bring sweetness. Hops provide bitterness. Sour beers have the acidity. And beer has a wide range of alcohol strengths to allow versatility. Carbonation is a bonus attribute that gives a cocktail lift.
Beer has an infinite palette of flavors with which to paint. There is caramel, toast, roast and chocolate, among others, that come from malt. Hops bring citrus and tropical fruits as well as herbs, spice and pine. Even yeast plays a role with banana, clove and pepper notes. And, of course, brewers can add other ingredients to beer, like actual fruits and spices.
Beer offers options to pair with every spirit. Why wouldn’t you try using beer in a cocktail? Whether you’re new to the trend or already crafting your own at home, here is a six-pack of booze and beer concoctions to get you going; each recipe makes one cocktail but can easily be multiplied.
Boiler Room
The name makes this cocktail sound heavy, but it is anything but. This light, bright, super lemony drink is a great summer patio sipper. The lemon juice, honey and witbier all come through for a sweet, tart and fruity splash. Lemon and honey are the main drivers with marigold tea adding a background of floral bitterness. The bourbon brings a very faint bass note. It’s tasty as is, but when I make it again I’ll try doubling the bourbon and increasing the ginger liqueur. (Recipe from Gina Chersevani of Buffalo & Bergen in Washington, D.C., via liquor.com.)
- 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) bourbon
- 1 tbsp. (½ oz.) ginger liqueur
- 3 tbsp. (1 ½ oz.) marigold tea, brewed and chilled (see Tips)
- 2 tbsp. (1 oz.) lemon juice
- 1 tbsp. (½ oz.) honey syrup (see Tip)
- 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) Belgian witbier
- Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions
Add the bourbon, ginger liqueur, marigold tea, lemon juice and honey syrup into a shaker filled with ice. Stir to combine. Pour into a pint glass over ice. Top with the beer and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a long lemon twist.
Tips: Honey syrup is essentially watered-down honey; the thinner sweetener blends more easily into cold drinks. To make it, stir equal parts of honey and water (however much you need) until you get an even consistency. Find marigold tea in specialty tea shops or online.