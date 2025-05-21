A 6-pack of beer cocktails for summer sipping

Think that IPA and mint won’t mix? Think again. I once had a mint IPA at a small brewery in southern Wisconsin. I expected a disaster but got a delight. The same is true for this IPA-tinged take on the classic Mint Julep. The lime, beer and rye whiskey all shine brightly in this sweet, tart and boozy summery treat. The mint is present but remains a pleasant background note. The spice of rye is a good companion for the bitter hops of IPA, but the more traditional bourbon would also be good in this cocktail. (Recipe from Eric Giger of the Sycamore Den in San Diego via imbibemagazine.com.)