Teen admits to daylight shooting outside Twin Cities market that wounded 9 people

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 5:39PM
An 18-year-old has admitted to being one of two teenagers who shot and wounded nine people, at least four of them juveniles, outside a Minneapolis market one afternoon last summer.

Demario Lee Dempsey, of Minneapolis, agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to three counts of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting in August 2023 outside the Minneapolis Market, near the intersection of E. Franklin and S. Chicago avenues.

The plea agreement between the County Attorney’s Office and Dempsey’s defense calls for him to be sentenced June 30 to a term topping 15 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Dempsey is expected to serve roughly 9¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

In late April, co-defendant Jaden T. Butcher, 19, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to numerous counts of aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder. His plea deal calls for Butcher to be sentenced, also on June 30, to 18⅓ years. With credit for jail time, he’s is expected to serve 11⅓ years in prison and the rest on supervised release.

One victim, Sherron Walker, told the Minnesota Star Tribune she was crawling on the floor of the store after a bullet shattered her foot. Walker said she was praying the assailants wouldn’t come in the store “and start shooting us.”

The shooting occurred close to where four people were shot — one fatally — in February 2024.

According to the criminal complaint and police records concerning the shooting in August 2023:

Shortly before 6 p.m., two people with guns — a pistol and a fully automatic rifle — exited a car and fired at least 42 rounds into a crowd and hit “no less than nine people,” the charges read. ShotSpotter technology detected at least 28 shots fired within 1½ seconds.

“At least four of the people shot were juveniles,” the complaint noted, “as well as a grandmother who was present with her approximately 8-year-old granddaughter. The granddaughter is ... trampled as the victims flee at the time of the shooting.”

The charges said surveillance video from “various sources” helped investigators identify the car and track it to Butcher’s guardian as the owner. Three days later, investigators saw Butcher get in the car outside the home of his brother and drive away. Undercover officers tailed Butcher, and the State Patrol attempted to stop him, but he got away.

Law enforcement caught up to Butcher and arrested him in February 2024. They captured Dempsey in November.

Paul Walsh

