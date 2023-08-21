Police pressed their search Monday for "multiple suspects" who may have been responsible for the barrage of gunfire over the weekend that wounded eight people, six of them teenagers, near a market in south Minneapolis.

The mass shooting, that part of the city's second in less than 1 1⁄ 2 weeks, occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday along E. Franklin Avenue just east of S. Chicago Avenue, police said.

Transit police nearby reported hearing "the sound of automatic gunfire," Minneapolis police said in a statement Monday.

At least 41 shell casings from three various calibers were recovered near S. Elliot and Franklin avenues, police said. Among the calibers: the large .223-caliber, which is often used in guns such as the high-powered AR-15.

The wounded included a 45-year-old woman and seven males: one 15, three 16, one 17, one 18 and one 48.

Some of the gunfire hit a house at the corner of Elliot and Franklin, but no one inside was hurt.

"There were reports of individuals running from the scene who may have been suspects," the police statement read. Investigators are working to identify all who were involved and what transpired."

Police Chief Brian O'Hara said while at the scene Sunday evening that two male suspects ran north on Elliot after the shooting. O'Hara said police did not have any indication that the shooting was random, and he described the block as a hot spot.

"As in all investigations," Monday's police statement continued, "all possible motives will be considered by investigators."

Kayseh Magan, who is running in the City Council's Sixth Ward, said he and his uncle were driving through the intersection when they heard the pops of gunfire. They ducked and drove away as the shots kept coming.

"It was so many rounds in quick succession," Magan said. "You could look at the rearview and see all these people running toward you away from the gunfire."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

Police are also continuing their search for two gunmen who shot up a crowd of people at a punk music house party in south Minneapolis on Aug. 11, killing one and injuring six others about three-fourths of a mile from Sunday's mass shooting.

The gunfire in the backyard of the house on the 2200 block of S. 16th Avenue claimed the life of 35-year-old August Golden, a talented songwriter and musician who played in the punk band Scrounger.

The pop-up punk venue known as Nudieland was a place where members of the LGBTQ community often gathered to share their love of music and for each other.

Two young men, who didn't appear to be associated with the local punk rock scene, came into the yard and had a few drinks before pulling handguns, according to relatives and neighbors briefed by witnesses.

As of late July compared to last year, reports of shooting victims in Minneapolis were down about 40% and reported gunfire was down 30%.

Staff writer Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.