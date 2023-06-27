Officials have released the identity of the man who was shot to death late at night over the weekend in south Minneapolis.
Ali A. Reed, 26, of St. Paul, was hit by gunfire multiple times about 12:45 a.m. Sunday outside near the intersection of S. Chicago and E. Franklin avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Reed died at the scene, the examiner's office added.
No arrests have been announced.
People in the area reported hearing an argument followed by shots east of Peavey Park, police said.
Minneapolis
