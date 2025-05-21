Asian shares climb and oil prices jump more than $1.20 on report Israel may attack Iran

Shares rose in Asia on Wednesday while oil prices jumped more than $1.20 a barrel following a report that Israel may be planning an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Oil prices surged after a CNN report cited unnamed intelligence officials saying Israel may be preparing for an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Oil prices tend to rise with conflicts that might disrupt oil supplies.
U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.21 to $63.24 per barrel while Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.20 to $66.58 per barrel.
In talks on the nuclear issue, Iranian officials have warned they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's program if a deal isn't reached.
In share trading, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 37,491.80. Gains have been constrained by the continued worries over higher tariffs Trump has imposed on many U.S. trading partners since taking office. Earlier this week, Japanese officials said they were insisting all of his higher tariffs on imports from Japan be removed as part of talks with Washington.
In a step that further weakened Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's faltering administration, the agriculture minister, Taku Eto, resigned after an outcry over comments he made about not having to buy rice, but getting it for free, at a time when shortfalls in supply have pushed prices of the staple grain sharply higher.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng picked up 0.4% to 23,772.34, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% higher to 3,384.90.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.8% to 8,411.50, while the Kospi in South Korea also gained 0.8%, to 2,621.32.