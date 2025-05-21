Rochester

Judge denies former trooper’s motion to dismiss charges in fatal crash case

The judge found Shane Roper’s requests for dismissal to be “unpersuasive.” Roper faces nine counts related to a May 2024 crash that killed Owatonna cheerleader Olivia Flores.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 4:56PM
Owatonna teenager Olivia Flores was killed during a May 18, 2024, car crash involving former Minnesota trooper Shane Roper. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

An Olmsted County judge has denied former Minnesota trooper Shane Roper’s request for the court to drop charges against him for his role in a 2024 crash that killed Owatonna teenager Olivia Flores.

In an order signed Wednesday, District Judge Lisa Hayne wrote that a reasonable jury could find that Roper’s driving was grossly negligent based on the facts of the case presented by the state.

Roper, who was fired by the patrol in September of last year, faces nine criminal charges stemming from the fatal crash, including second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide.

In court documents, Roper’s defense had argued the former trooper was acting within the scope of his duties when his squad car collided into two vehicles at a busy intersection near the Apache Mall in Rochester.

Flores, who was days away from her high school graduation, died the next day of blunt-force injuries. Five others were seriously injured in the crash.

In the order, the judge pushed back against the defense’s claims that the Ford Focus occupied by Flores was at fault in the crash. The defense had noted that Roper’s light was green at the time of the crash, and that the Focus failed to yield before making a turn.

But Hayne wrote that while the driver of the car did have an obligation to yield to oncoming traffic, it is reasonable to believe the driver would not have seen the squad car coming given the rate of speed Roper was traveling.

“A jury could find that her actions were completely appropriate, and that the collision would not have occurred if Mr. Roper had not been travelling 43 miles OVER the posted speed limit without lights or sirens,” Hayne wrote.

The judge also rejected the defense’s request to exclude Spreigl evidence — the legal term for evidence of a defendant’s previous bad acts — during the trial.

The prosecution has said it plans to introduce evidence of prior incidents of reckless driving while on duty to show that Roper, an eight-year veteran of the force, was aware of the dangers of inattentive driving and speeding.

In the five years leading up to the crash, Roper had been disciplined by the State Patrol on four separate occasions for careless or reckless driving, including a February 2019 crash that injured another officer.

“Specific issues of admissibility will be taken up at trial when the record is more developed,” Hayne wrote. “The Court declines, at this early stage, to make any rulings on admissibility.”

Roper, who previously pleaded not guilty to all nine counts against him, is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on May 29.

about the writer

about the writer

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Rochester

See More

Rochester

Judge denies former trooper’s motion to dismiss charges in fatal crash case

card image

The judge found Shane Roper’s requests for dismissal to be “unpersuasive.” Roper faces nine counts related to a May 2024 crash that killed Owatonna cheerleader Olivia Flores.

Rochester

After 10 years and millions in state dollars, has Rochester’s Destination Medical Center plan lived up to the promise?

card image

Rochester

Two killed in head-on collision on Interstate 90 southwest of Winona