Defense seeks to block ex-state trooper’s driving record from court in crash that killed cheerleader

ROCHESTER – Lawyers for Shane Roper are asking the court to toss out evidence of the former trooper’s driving history, arguing the disciplinary record is irrelevant and “would unfairly prejudice” a jury at Roper’s trial.
Roper faces nine criminal charges, including second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, for his role in the May 2024 crash that killed Owatonna teenager Olivia Flores. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In a 29-page memorandum, the prosecution says the inclusion of Roper’s driving record while on the patrol — including four disciplinary actions for reckless or careless driving — should be admissible to show that Roper was aware of the dangers of inattentive driving and speeding.
In the moments leading up to the fatal crash, Roper had reached 83 mph in his squad car — more than twice the posted speed limit — without his emergency signals activated, according to the criminal complaint.
The state says while it does not intend to introduce evidence about the patrol’s decision to ultimately fire Roper, it believes his past driving conduct would provide a jury insight into his state of mind before the fatal wreck.
“The State reserves the right to present all relevant information that may have been relied upon by the Minnesota State Patrol in reaching that decision,” wrote Olmsted County prosecutor Michael Debolt.
Roper’s defense, however, argues there is no legal precedent for the prosecution to use Spreigl evidence — the legal term for evidence of a defendant’s prior bad acts — to demonstrate Roper’s state of mind.
Minnesota law generally prohibits Spreigl evidence to prove the character of a defendant, though there are exceptions when the evidence demonstrates proof of motive, intent or knowledge of a topic.