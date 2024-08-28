Owatonna couple speaks out after state trooper killed their daughter

She didn’t. Olivia, 18, was heading to a Rochester mall with friends when a state trooper, going 83 mph with no siren or flashing light, crashed into their car. Both arteries in her heart were severed and her skull was fractured. Carlos and his wife, Steph, watched as surgeon after surgeon attended to her. On Sunday, May 19, at 2:57 p.m., Olivia was pronounced dead with her family by her side.