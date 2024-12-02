Aldi was founded in Germany by two brothers who took over their mother’s food market in 1946 and pioneered the concept of the discount grocery. The famously frugal pair eventually split their no-frills supermarket empire into separate companies: Aldi Sud (which runs the U.S. locations, launched in Iowa in 1976) and Aldi Nord (which bought Trader Joe’s in 1979). Today, the businesses operate a combined 12,000-plus stores worldwide. And in the wake of recent grocery price spikes — 11% in 2022 and 5% in 2023 — Aldi plans to open 800 more stores in the U.S. in the next five years.