Immigrant arrests at courthouses signal new tactic in Trump’s deportation push

Masked officers descended on courthouses across the country this week and arrested stunned immigrants showing up for scheduled immigration hearings as part of a new directive from federal officials aimed at dramatically accelerating deportations.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Arizona, Virginia and more than 20 other states have been instructed to arrest people immediately after a judge has ordered them to be deported or after prosecutors move to drop their cases, according to internal documents issued this month and reviewed by the Washington Post.
The Trump administration is planning to then place immigrants whose cases are dismissed and who have been in the country less than two years into a fast-track removal process that does not involve a hearing before a judge.
The coordinated operation is the government’s latest attempt to quickly remove people from the country — even if officials have to bypass the courts — as concern grows in the White House that President Donald Trump won’t be able to fulfill his campaign promise to remove millions of undocumented immigrants from the United States.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem “is reversing Biden’s catch and release policy that allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens to be let loose on American streets,” department spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said. “ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been.”
In January, Trump signed an executive order to expand a process known as expedited removal to speed up deportations. The measure was created in a 1996 law that sought to crack down on illegal immigration. Migrants can request asylum from immigration officers if they fear persecution if returned home. But if they are denied, their only recourse is a cursory review by an immigration judge, not a full hearing.
Historically, expedited removals have been more commonly used at the border, but the Trump administration is expanding their use throughout the nation’s interior. The president made a similar attempt during his first term in 2019 but was stopped by a federal judge.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups filed a federal lawsuit in January in the District of Columbia seeking to block the latest expansion, saying it violates immigrants’ constitutional rights as well as other U.S. laws. They said asylum seekers “would get less due process contesting their deportation than they would contesting a traffic ticket.”