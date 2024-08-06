Homeless man is fugitive after being charged with setting dumpster fires ‘for fun’ along Lake Street

A homeless man is a fugitive Tuesday after being charged with setting five dumpster fires along West Lake Street in Minneapolis two weeks ago — including one that spread to a building with retail outlets and apartments — telling investigators he did so for his amusement.
Bennett James Thomas, 62, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree arson in connection with the string of blazes early in the morning on July 22.
Thomas was arrested that same day, released from jail on July 24 and was not in custody as of late Tuesday morning. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said the day after Thomas was released that “investigators were working to secure additional pertinent evidence prior to the case being sent for charges.”
After his arrest, Thomas told police that “he lights trash cans on fire for fun,” the criminal complaint read.
According to the complaint: