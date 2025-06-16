Timberwolves boss Tim Connelly could do just about anything this summer, and one of the most surprising things he could do is nothing.
No one knows, at the moment, what the future holds for Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, or Mike Conley, not to mention younger players who could become trade chips.
One of the most fascinating decisions Connelly will make involves Rudy Gobert, who as of a year ago was probably one of the Wolves’ few untouchable, untradeable players.
Would Connelly trade Gobert this summer?
Should he?
The primary reason to keep Gobert is the primary reason Connelly traded for him in the first place. Gobert elevates the Timberwolves’ defense like no other player in franchise history since Kevin Garnett.
One way to look at the Wolves’ recent success is that Anthony Edwards sets their ceiling, and Gobert sets their floor.
Edwards’ offensive capabilities and athletic ability give the Wolves a chance to score and compete with the NBA’s best teams.