Maple Grove 55, Anoka 14: The matchup of the No. 2 and No. 8 teams in Class 6A turned out to be a mismatch as the Crimson (4-0) whipped the Tornadoes (2-2). Maple Grove scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in the second, building a 48-0 halftime lead. Senior Charles Langama rushed for the three scores on runs of 19, 29 and 73 yards, and junior quarterback Kaden Harney ran for one and threw for another. Maple Grove’s defense also joined in when junior linebacker Beaux Thyen returned an interception 32 yards for a score.