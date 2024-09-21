Rochester Mayo nearly waited until the last second.
Rochester Mayo nips Rosemount in high school football game postponed a day
In other games Friday, Shakopee remained undefeated, Edina and Maple Grove rolled, and Hopkins won again a week after ending a long losing streak.
Senior running back Isaiah Beale scored on a 1-yard run with 14 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans a 17-14 victory over Rosemount on Friday afternoon in Rochester.
The Spartans (2-2) and the Irish (1-3) got together a day later than planned. The game was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed because of lightning in the area.
The Irish offense didn’t get untracked until the fourth quarter, scoring twice to take a 14-10 lead. Junior Callan Ronay hooked up with senior Kelan Johnson on a 72-yard touchdown pass for the second score, after junior Jeru Bean got the Irish started with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans took a 10-0 halftime lead, scoring on junior quarterback Isaac Peterson’s 1-yard run and senior Ethan Post’s 27-yard field goal.
Rosemount, in the Class 6A Prep Bowl as recently as 2022, lost its third game in a row.
Maple Grove 55, Anoka 14: The matchup of the No. 2 and No. 8 teams in Class 6A turned out to be a mismatch as the Crimson (4-0) whipped the Tornadoes (2-2). Maple Grove scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in the second, building a 48-0 halftime lead. Senior Charles Langama rushed for the three scores on runs of 19, 29 and 73 yards, and junior quarterback Kaden Harney ran for one and threw for another. Maple Grove’s defense also joined in when junior linebacker Beaux Thyen returned an interception 32 yards for a score.
Chanhassen 27, Waconia 0: Junior quarterback Nathan Ramler threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the first half as the Storm (2-2) shut out the Wildcats (2-2). Ramler threw touchdown passes of 10 and 27 yards to classmate James Kopfmann and scored on a 1-yard run as the Storm built a 27-0 lead by halftime.
Edina 48, Wayzata 21: The Class 6A No. 4 Hornets (3-1) bounced back in a big fashion, crushing the Trojans (1-3). Junior quarterback Mason West threw five touchdown passes, three to senior wide receiver Meyer Swinney, and ran for another. The two teamed up on 7-, 19- and 53-yard touchdowns. West also scored on a 3-yard run in Edina’s 34-point first half.
Hopkins 34, Burnsville 22: The Royals (2-2), who ended a 29-game losing streak last week, are now on a two-game winning streak after beating the winless Blaze (0-4). Junior Desmond Moody scored on a 5-yard run with 13 seconds remaining, breaking a 22-22 tie. Junior Charlie Pollen added an insurance touchdown with a 19-yard fumble return with one second left. Hopkins freshman quarterback Tre Moore threw three touchdown passes.
Rocori 35, Hutchinson 14: Senior Grant Tylutki rushed for three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3, 43 and 84 yards, as the Spartans (3-1) handed the Class 4A No. 4 Tigers (2-2) their second consecutive loss.
Shakopee 28, Eden Prairie 7: Senior running back TJ Clark’s second-half touchdown runs of 1 and 41 yards lifted the Class 6A No. 5 Sabers (4-0) over the No. 6 Eagles (2-2). Senior Emmanuel Taye added a late insurance touchdown with a 79-yard run.
Duluth Denfeld 48, Duluth East 14: The battle for supremacy in Duluth went to the Class 4A No. 6 Hunters (4-0) over the Greyhounds (2-2). It was the lowest offensive output of the season for the Hunters. They scored 49, 56 and 70 points in their previous three victories.
While the bigger, stronger Lions controlled the line of of scrimmage, their penchant for mistakes kept Mound Westonka’s overflow homecoming crowd hopeful all game.