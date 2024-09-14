Becker zeroes in again, shutting out Holy Angels in matchup of top-10 Class 4A football teams

Moorhead 57, Bemidji 28: Sophomores Jett Feeney and David Mack are quickly becoming the state’s best young passing combination. Feeney threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half, two to Mack, leading the Class 5A, No. 4 Spuds (3-0) past the Lumberjacks (2-1). Feeney hit Mack with a 15-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and a 26-yarder in the second quarter; they have hooked up for six touchdowns this season. Feeney also connected with junior Jamieson Dunlap on TD passes of 6 and 7 yards.