Becker’s defense is stout, the Bulldogs showed again Friday night.
Becker zeroes in again, shutting out Holy Angels in matchup of top-10 Class 4A football teams
Becker has two shutouts already this season. Elsewhere, Hopkins won for the first time since 2020, Armstrong topped Cooper in a school district rivalry and Moorhead routed Bemidji in greater Minnesota.
Becker, ranked second in Class 4A, posted its second shutout of 2024, defeating No. 9 Holy Angels 14-0.
The game was scoreless until the Bulldogs (3-0) scored twice four minutes apart in the third quarter. Kaden Nicolas hit fellow senior Mitchell Soltau with a 6-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring, and Isaac Daluge added a touchdown on a 38-yard run.
The Stars (2-1) came into the matchup averaging 41.5 points per game. Becker has allowed only one touchdown in its three games.
In other games Friday:
Moorhead 57, Bemidji 28: Sophomores Jett Feeney and David Mack are quickly becoming the state’s best young passing combination. Feeney threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half, two to Mack, leading the Class 5A, No. 4 Spuds (3-0) past the Lumberjacks (2-1). Feeney hit Mack with a 15-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and a 26-yarder in the second quarter; they have hooked up for six touchdowns this season. Feeney also connected with junior Jamieson Dunlap on TD passes of 6 and 7 yards.
Hopkins 22, Eastview 21: The Royals (1-2) ended a 29-game losing streak, edging the Lightning (1-2). Hopkins’ last victory was 38-14 over Park Center on Nov. 11, 2020.
Armstrong 49, Cooper 21: Falcons senior Kevon Johnson continued his fast start to the season against the rival Hawks (2-1). The running back ran for three of his four touchdowns in the first half, when the Class 5A, No. 7 Falcons (3-0) scored 35 points. Johnson scored on runs of 1, 2, 16 and 84 yards while rushing for 191 yards on 25 carries. He has 11 touchdowns this season.
Andover 43, Cambridge-Isanti 8: Junior quarterback Joseph Mapson threw two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Cameron Begalle and ran for another score in the Huskies’ 43-point first half against the winless Bluejackets (0-3). Senior Tramaine Davis returned a blocked punt 13 yards for a touchdown for the Class 5A, No. 9 Huskies (2-1).
Minneapolis Washburn 45, St. Paul Central 19: Kevin Hayes ran for three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter to break open a one-score game, as the unbeaten Millers (3-0) pulled away from the Minutemen (0-3). The junior scored on two 6-yard runs in the fourth quarter after scoring on an 11-yard burst before halftime. Senior quarterback Allan Lankfard threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Minutemen.
Minneota 42, BOLD 14: The battle of Class 1A powers turned out to be a mismatch. The defending state champion and top-ranked Vikings (3-0) ran over the No. 3 Warriors (2-1) behind five touchdowns from Destin Fier and Ryan Meagher. Fier scored on 2-, 3- and 23-yard runs while Meagher scored on runs of 7 and 25 yards. Minneota scored 35 points before BOLD got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter.
Hastings 13, Mahtomedi 7: Sophomore running back Zachary Shatek scored on a 6-yard run with 3:20 remaining as the Raiders (1-2) edged the Zephyrs (1-2).
Maple Grove and Centennial were tied until Chuck Langama scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.