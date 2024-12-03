Here’s a high school boys hockey Dream Team for 2024-25, the best 12 players in Minnesota, as selected by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s David La Vaque:
Meet the Dream Team: The best boys hockey players across Minnesota
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s David La Vaque produced his annual list, including college plans and reaching beyond the Twin Cities.
Brody Dustin
Stillwater, senior forward
College plan: undecided
Finished his junior season with 17 goals and 28 assists.
Mason Jenson
Rogers, senior forward
College plan: Ohio State
Tallied 16 goals and 20 assists last season. Rogers coach David Brown said Jenson “is one the best skaters and playmakers in the state. Has the ability to score and produce offense all over the ice. Could become one of the best two-way forwards in the state this season.”
Mason West
Edina, junior forward
College plan: undecided
Considered one of the state’s top juniors. Skated on the top line for the Class 2A Hornets last season and contributed 15 goals and 23 assists. Also excelled on the football field as Edina’s quarterback.
Cooper Simpson
Shakopee, senior forward
College plan: North Dakota
Broke out as a junior last season with 29 goals (plus 25 assists). Preseason favorite for the Mr. Hockey Award.
Jackson Rudh
St. Thomas Academy, senior forward
College plan: undecided
Tallied 30 goals and 21 assists for Park of Cottage Grove before transferring.
Finn De St. Hubert
Wayzata, senior defender
College plan: Yale
Added just one goal to the Trojans’ attack but led the team’s defense with 23 assists. Short list to win the Reed Larson Award for the state’s top senior defender.
Jimmy Dodig
Cretin-Derham Hall, senior defender
College plan: Merrimack
Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk raved of the 6-5 Dodig: “He is a physical specimen. He plays with an edge that is tough to play against. He is a shutdown defensemen with a long reach and an effortless stride. He will be one of the top players in the state.” Should be in the Reed Larson Award mix as well.
Josh Toll
Rosemount, senior defender
College plan: St. Thomas
Rosemount coach Ricky Saintey called Toll “an electric player with his hockey IQ. His ability to think the game is at a level that most players in high school cannot match. He is the ultimate team player and look forward to him having a big year.” Should be in the Reed Larson Award discussion.
Leo Gabriel
White Bear Lake, senior goaltender
College plan: undecided
Posted eight shutouts among his 18 victories last season and carried the Bears to the Class 2A state tournament. Favorite for the Frank Brimsek Award, bestowed on the state’s top senior goaltender.
Zach Price
Maple Grove, senior goaltender
College plan: undecided
Backstopped the Crimson to the Class 2A, Section 5 tournament championship game last season. Drawing interest for the Frank Brimsek Award.
John Hirschfeld
St. Cloud Cathedral, senior forward
College plan: Vermont
St. Cloud Cathedral coach Robbie Stocker said: “John is an all-around elite hockey player. He possesses phenomenal skating ability, tenacious work ethic, elite vision, and a heavy shot to separate himself as one of the top players in the state. He is a great leader and sets the standard every day of what level of effort is expected by everyone in the program.” Junior year numbers were 27 goals and an astounding 56 assists to help the Crusaders win the 1A state tournament. A strong contender to receive the Mr. Hockey Award as the state’s top senior skater.
Brooks Cullen
Moorhead, senior forward
College plan: Michigan State
Moorhead coach Jon Ammerman called Cullen “a student of the game. Has put a lot of time into improving and as a result has grown tremendously as a player over the past year.” Junior year numbers were 15 goals and six assists. Drawing Mr. Hockey Award consideration.
