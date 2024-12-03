St. Cloud Cathedral coach Robbie Stocker said: “John is an all-around elite hockey player. He possesses phenomenal skating ability, tenacious work ethic, elite vision, and a heavy shot to separate himself as one of the top players in the state. He is a great leader and sets the standard every day of what level of effort is expected by everyone in the program.” Junior year numbers were 27 goals and an astounding 56 assists to help the Crusaders win the 1A state tournament. A strong contender to receive the Mr. Hockey Award as the state’s top senior skater.