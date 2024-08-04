The 15 best chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities

No one in my family baked. The first time I remember tasting homemade chocolate chip cookies was around second grade. I’d go to a friend’s house every day after school and wait for my parents to get home from work. My friend’s mom always kept an orange Tupperware on the counter filled with cookies. Full on Monday, the supply dwindled as the week went on. They were small and really hard; burnt on the edges, and not in a good way. But those cookies had something I couldn’t name. Was it the taste of real butter? (This was the margarine-schmeared ‘80s, after all.) Or, to a lonely latchkey kid, was it simply the feeling of being taken care of?