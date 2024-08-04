The 15 best chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities

Flour, sugar, eggs, vanilla, butter and chocolate.
Chocolate chip cookies rarely veer from that humble, well-trod recipe printed on the backs of countless bags of morsels. Why, then, are they all so different?
Sarah Botcher, the pastry chef and owner of Black Walnut Bakery in Minneapolis, calls the chocolate chip cookie "a benchmark of the quality and integrity of a bakery." She says the choice of ingredients and the flavors that come through provide insight into a baker's priorities and values.
"Does the cookie taste original, and slightly unique while still maintaining the essence of a classic chocolate chip cookie? Would you go back for another? Another important question, is it a freshly baked cookie? If so, you may have found a good bakery."
There are variations on ingredients, of course. Brown sugar vs. white. Milk chocolate vs. dark chocolate. A blend of flours vs. all-purpose. And mix-ins: to nut, or not to nut?
You could also say love plays a role, as it does in most comfort foods. Reaching deep into the most primal chocolate chip cookie memories, it tends to matter who was baking (grandma, babysitter, new neighbor) — and why (skinned knee, a lunchbox surprise, just because).