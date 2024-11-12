Swimming and diving: 15 individuals to watch at this weekend's girls state meet

Edina, the Class 2A defending state champion and winners of nine of the past 13 championships, enter this weekend’s girls swimming and diving state meet as the top-ranked program in Minnesota as voted by the coaches.
Here are 15 swimmers and divers to watch at the girls state meet at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
The preliminaries for Class 1A and 2A take place Thursday and Friday, with the finals taking place Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Minnetonka, which came in second to Edina the previous two years — 27.5 points behind Edina last season and six points in 2022 — are ranked second in 2A by the coaches.
The two are the class of the field again in 2024.
In Class 1A, the top three-ranked programs are Monticello, Orono and Visitation, which enters the meeting having won 10 consecutive team championships. While these five programs will be competing for a team trophy, here are 15 swimmers and divers that will vie for individual medals.
15 individual swimmers and divers to watch
(includes Class 2A state meet results from 2023, unless noted)
Graycin Andreen, Orono, junior: First in 200 freestyle (1:50.77) and third in butterfly (56.11) in Class 1A. College: Undecided.
Sophia Blixt, Rochester Century, junior: Third in 100 breaststroke (1:03.99) and ninth in 200 individual medley (2:05.45). College: Undecided.
Adalynn Biegler, Monticello, sophomore: First in 50 freestyle (22.80) and 100 freestyle (50.25) in Class 1A. College: Undecided.
Madeline Kohel, Minneapolis Washburn, junior: First in diving. College: Undecided.
Avery Duerr, Brainerd, junior: Eighth in 100 breaststroke (1:05.73). College: Undecided.
Libbi McCarthy, Edina, junior: First in 50 freestyle (23.01) and second in 100 freestyle (50.61). College: Minnesota.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsHere’s how the best teams performed in one of Minnesota’s most loaded high school swim meets
Frances Muir, Edina, junior: Second in 500 freestyle (4:57.62) and seventh in 200 individual medley (2:07.68). College: Undecided.
Siggy Nymo, Edina, freshman: Second in 100 butterfly (54.71) and 200 individual medley (2:02.65). College: Undecided.
Ivy Solt, Prior Lake, senior: First in 500 freestyle (4:51.09) and second in 200 freestyle (1.49.78). College: Kansas.
Lily Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, senior: First in 100 backstroke (53.85) and 200 individual medley (2:01.43). College: Wisconsin.
Madeline Gau, Rochester Mayo, junior: Fourth in 100 butterfly (56.54) and seventh in 100 backstroke (57.52). College: Undecided.
Annabelle Wentzel, Minnetonka, senior: First in 100 butterfly (54.15) and second in 100 backstroke (54.96). College: Missouri.
Arianna Zelen, Shakopee, senior: First in 100 freestyle (49.86) and fourth in 100 breaststroke (1:04.44). College: Wisconsin.
Nora Kortuem, Northfield, senior: Third in 100 backstroke (57.83) and fourth in 100 butterfly (56.96) in Class 1A. College: Undecided.
Julia Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, junior: Third in 100 freestyle (50.62) and 200 freestyle (1:51.12). College: Undecided.
Several high school programs will be competing for a team trophy, but here are 15 swimmers and divers who will vie for individual medals.