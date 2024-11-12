Swimming and diving: 15 individuals to watch at this weekend's girls state meet

Sophie Blixt, a junior at Rochester Century, Julia Ogren, a junior at Rochester John Marshall and Madeline Gau, a junior at Rochester Mayo. They suit up for three different high schools only minutes apart but they train with the Rochester Swim Club, an organization that now boasts more than 300 swimmers from kindergartners to high school seniors. The juniors are also considered to be some of Minnesota’s individual championship favorites heading into this weekend's high school state meet. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)