Take corporate America, for instance. Those speaking for it talk in human-rights language that, as The Intercept characterizes it, “is generally feel-good verbiage that gestures at ethical guidelines without spelling any of them out.” For instance, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, rationalizing his company for helping Israel in the killing field in Gaza, snapped: “We don’t set foreign policy but rather we follow the lead of the U.S. government in foreign business dealings.” Customers are always right, according to the business mantra, regardless of their behavior or values. ”We operate in Israel, but we also operate in Saudi Arabia,” Krishna said. “What do those countries want us to do? And what is it they consider to be correct behavior?”