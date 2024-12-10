Gophers women’s basketball looks to bounce back after season’s first loss
Minnesota returns to action Wednesday at home against Jackson State after falling to 10-1 with a 19-point loss at Nebraska.
7 p.m., Wednesday vs. Jackson State, at Williams Arena
Streamed: BTN+ Radio: 96.7-FM
Gophers update: The Gophers (10-1) return home after a lopsided loss against a ranked team in Nebraska to play the first of two final nonconference games of the season. The Gophers are coming off an 84-65 loss to the Huskers, a game in which the Gophers matched a season low in points scored while allowing the most points (84), best overall shooting (51.1%) and most rebounds (49) by an opponent. The Gophers’ non-Big Ten slate has perhaps not been enough of a test for them. By the time Minnesota finishes up nonconference play against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20, the 12 nonconference foes will have an average NET ranking of 239.8 in a women’s Division I field that has 360 teams. Mallory Heyer is coming off a 12-point, eight-rebound game at Nebraska. Freshman Tori McKinney has scored in double figures in five of six starts since taking over for the injured Mara Braun. Grace Grocholski has scored in double figures in six straight games for the Gophers, who have a 37 NET ranking.
Jackson State update: The Tigers (1-7) have lost six straight and have a 304 NET ranking. The Mississippi school is scoring just 52.1 points per game and shooting 33.7% overall and 26.1% on three-pointers. The Tigers are averaging 21.4 turnovers and allowing 23.3 points off turnovers per game. Senior guard Taleah Dilworth (13.9) is the only player averaging in double figures in scoring.
The Gophers will lose senior setter Melani Shaffmaster, but they don’t expect players to leave via the transfer portal.