Gophers women’s basketball looks to bounce back after season’s first loss

Gophers update: The Gophers (10-1) return home after a lopsided loss against a ranked team in Nebraska to play the first of two final nonconference games of the season. The Gophers are coming off an 84-65 loss to the Huskers, a game in which the Gophers matched a season low in points scored while allowing the most points (84), best overall shooting (51.1%) and most rebounds (49) by an opponent. The Gophers’ non-Big Ten slate has perhaps not been enough of a test for them. By the time Minnesota finishes up nonconference play against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20, the 12 nonconference foes will have an average NET ranking of 239.8 in a women’s Division I field that has 360 teams. Mallory Heyer is coming off a 12-point, eight-rebound game at Nebraska. Freshman Tori McKinney has scored in double figures in five of six starts since taking over for the injured Mara Braun. Grace Grocholski has scored in double figures in six straight games for the Gophers, who have a 37 NET ranking.