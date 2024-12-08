While starting the season a perfect 10-0, the Gophers women’s basketball team feasted on midmajors who had a combined winning percentage of just over 30%.
Gophers women’s basketball team sinks at Nebraska, ending run of perfection
The Gophers, unable to stop the Huskers inside or out, trailed by double digits in the first few minutes.
That’s a long, long way from the Big Ten.
Sunday the Gophers went to Lincoln, Neb., to play the 25th-ranked Cornhuskers. And the game was essentially over before the first quarter had ended.
The final: Nebraska 84, Gophers 65.
The Huskers were up 10 before the game was four minutes old. After finishing the first quarter on a 10-0 run, Nebraska was up 27-11.
And it never got much better.
The Gophers couldn’t stop the Huskers inside (they were outscored 38-36 in the paint) and certainly couldn’t slow the nation’s fifth-best three-point shooting team on the outside. Nebraska shot 51.7% overall and made 12 of 28 threes. Even when they missed, the Huskets’ ability to get offensive boards led to a 23-11 advantage on second-chance points.
But even if the Gophers defense had been better, their offense was never going to be enough.
The Gophers made 25 of 71 shots (35.2%) and made five of 21 three-pointers.
This game was one-sided on both ends of the court.
Four Huskers players were in double figures: Alexis Markoski (11), Callin Halk (11), Alberte Rimdal (12) and Amiah Hargrove (10).
The Gophers got 12 points from Mallory Heyer, 11 from Tori McKinney, 10 from Alexsia Rose and Grace Grocholski.
The first 10 minutes were a nightmare for the Gophers, who couldn’t shoot (4-for-20), couldn’t defend (Nebraska was 11-for-19 overall, 5-for-12 on three-pointers), didn’t rebound and found themselves down by double figures before all the fans had found their seats.
And it got worse.
Down 11 early, the Gophers pulled within six on Grocholski’s three with 3:21 left in the quarter only to have Nebraska score the final 10 points of the quarter.
In the second quarter the Gophers slowed Nebraska, holding the Huskers to 3-for-12 shooting and to 1-for-6 on threes.
And yet the Huskers’ lead grew, because the Gophers could not score.
Minnesota made just three of 19 second-quarter shots, missing all six three-pointers they tried. They trailed 36-19 at the half.
At that point the Gophers were shooting 17.9% as a team. The five starters were a combined 4-for-27 (12.9%) overall and 1-for-12 on threes.
The Gophers started the third quarter well, pulling within range with just over three minutes left, but that 10-1 Huskers run pushed the lead to 21.
