Scoggins: Gophers have always found ways to lose to Iowa. Now they need a win.
The Gophers have not won at Iowa since the year P.J. Fleck, 42, graduated — from high school. And the drought feels even longer considering the excruciating nature of defeats in recent years.
U fresh, Iowa sputters. Is it enough for Gophers to bring home the pig?
Iowa is 6-1, but the Gophers are desperate to turn around their season in this matchup for Floyd of Rosedale. Will P.J. Fleck finally beat the Hawkeyes and bring the bronze pig north on I-35?
'Same old Gophers?' Losses to Iowa are kind U players don't forget.
It's been nine years since Minnesota has beaten the Hawkeyes and almost a quarter-century since the Gophers won in Iowa City. Coach P.J. Fleck and his players know the weight of the rivalry game — and of all the defeats.
Gophers early bowl outlook: Popular destinations await — if they make it
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The challenge is winning enough games to be bowl eligible — and then to win enough to put the Gophers in the running for a more attractive destination than some of their recent bowl trips.
Offensive issues aside, Iowa trudges up the standings and into the polls
Iowa's offense isn't pretty, but the Gophers' next opponent has mastered other parts of the game and it's been enough to take over the driver's seat in the Big Ten West.
Ignored by Hawkeyes, Iowa native ready for big things with Gophers
Gophers recruit Jacob Simpson, a 6-5 senior tight end from Des Moines, has received seven offers from Power Five schools, none from Iowa.
Well-rested Gophers will try to win at Iowa for first time since 1999
The Gophers come off the bye week focusing on player health, improving the passing game and limiting big plays from the Hawkeyes.
Penn St. or Ohio St.? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks
In other Big Ten action, Wisconsin faces old friend Bret Bielema, and Nebraska looks to build momentum vs. Northwestern.
