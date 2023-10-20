The Gophers won the 2006 game for Floyd of Rosedale at the Metrodome.
Star Tribune
The Gophers won the 2006 game for Floyd of Rosedale at the Metrodome.

Gophers-Hawkeyes: Things to know before and during the game

42 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck headed to the field for pregame warmups before the team’s 52-10 defeat against Michigan on Oct. 7 at Huntington Bank Stadiu

Scoggins: Gophers have always found ways to lose to Iowa. Now they need a win.

11:33am
The Gophers have not won at Iowa since the year P.J. Fleck, 42, graduated — from high school. And the drought feels even longer considering the excruciating nature of defeats in recent years.
This was the scene the last time Minnesota beat Iowa in 2014. Can the Gophers bring Floyd of Rosedale to Minnesota.

U fresh, Iowa sputters. Is it enough for Gophers to bring home the pig?

9:45am
Iowa is 6-1, but the Gophers are desperate to turn around their season in this matchup for Floyd of Rosedale. Will P.J. Fleck finally beat the Hawkeyes and bring the bronze pig north on I-35?
Iowa defensive linemen John Waggoner, left, and (92) and Yahya Black did something last Nov. 19 that the Gophers haven’t done since 2014 — hoist

'Same old Gophers?' Losses to Iowa are kind U players don't forget.

9:08am
It's been nine years since Minnesota has beaten the Hawkeyes and almost a quarter-century since the Gophers won in Iowa City. Coach P.J. Fleck and his players know the weight of the rivalry game — and of all the defeats.
Allegiant Stadium, shown here hosting the NFL Pro Bowl, is home to the Las Vegas Bowl.

Gophers early bowl outlook: Popular destinations await — if they make it

October 20
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The challenge is winning enough games to be bowl eligible — and then to win enough to put the Gophers in the running for a more attractive destination than some of their recent bowl trips.
Iowa standout Tory Taylor averages 48.6 yards per punt. He has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 18 times — with one touchback.

Offensive issues aside, Iowa trudges up the standings and into the polls

October 18
Iowa's offense isn't pretty, but the Gophers' next opponent has mastered other parts of the game and it's been enough to take over the driver's seat in the Big Ten West.
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck can begin signing recruits from the Class of 2024 on Dec. 20.

Ignored by Hawkeyes, Iowa native ready for big things with Gophers

October 17
Gophers recruit Jacob Simpson, a 6-5 senior tight end from Des Moines, has received seven offers from Power Five schools, none from Iowa.
Gophers
October 16
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg, shown tackling Iowa’s Logan Lee last season, is recovering from a leg injury.

Well-rested Gophers will try to win at Iowa for first time since 1999

The Gophers come off the bye week focusing on player health, improving the passing game and limiting big plays from the Hawkeyes.
Gophers
October 19
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) made a catch against Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon in last season’s 44-31 Buckeyes victory.

Penn St. or Ohio St.? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks

In other Big Ten action, Wisconsin faces old friend Bret Bielema, and Nebraska looks to build momentum vs. Northwestern.