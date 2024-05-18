A couple hundred protesters gathered outside RiverCentre on Friday in downtown St. Paul to chant their dislike and opposition for former President Donald Trump, who's in town to headline a state Republican Party fundraiser.

Several different groups rallied on the sidewalk outside the convention center, including those supporting abortion rights and immigration rights, along with generally anti-Trump participants.

"I just think he's a despicable human being, even when he wasn't a politician," said Chuck Justice of Woodbury.

Across the street was a vocal crowd of about 50 pro-Trump counterprotesters, who said they were thrilled by the former president's visit.

Doug Kern, a Brainerd resident waving a Trump 2024 flag, said Trump's election this fall would improve the country overall after what he sees as four bad years under President Joe Biden.

"When you see the stuff going on in the country, we're on a grease slide going down, and it has to stop," Kern said.

The two sides mostly stayed separated, aside from a couple of verbal altercations. The crowd of anti-Trump protesters were separated from the south side of the RiverCentre by a metal fence and a large police presence.