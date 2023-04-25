Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Gophers men's basketball team found out its Big Ten opponents for next year after the conference released matchups for all 14 teams Tuesday for the 2023-24 season.

In his third year with the Gophers, coach Ben Johnson will only face border rival Wisconsin once — and that's at Williams Arena. Maryland and Rutgers are the other opponents the Gophers play only at home for the upcoming season. Three opponents the Gophers only play on the road are defending regular season Big Ten champion Purdue, Michigan and Illinois.

Rounding out the rest of the Big Ten matchups for the Gophers for both home and away games are Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and Ohio State. The 2024 Big Ten tournament will also be in Minneapolis on March 13-17 at Target Center.

In 2022-23, the Gophers went 9-22 overall and 2-17 in the Big Ten, which included a last-place conference finish for the second straight season.

The Gophers lost four players to the transfer portal, including veteran starters Jamison Battle (Ohio State) and Ta'Lon Cooper (South Carolina). But the U returns leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia, who averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds after transferring from North Carolina.

With two of the Gophers' available scholarships, Johnson added Pepperdine point guard Mike Mitchell Jr. and Washington State center Jack Wilson in the spring signing period. They also hosted Bryant guard Charles Pride last week.