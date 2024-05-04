OAKLAND, Calif. — The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
The Marlins said Friday that the deal was pending a review of medical information before it could be finalized and formally announced.
Miami changed its lineup minutes before first pitch in Oakland, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot.
Arráez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games during Miami's 9-24 start.
ESPN first reported the trade Friday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
More from Star Tribune
Nation South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un in new book
More from Star Tribune
Nation South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un in new book
More from Star Tribune
Nation South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un in new book
More from Star Tribune
Nation South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un in new book
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Salvador Perez hits 3-run HR, Brady Singer pitches 6 dominant innings as Royals beat Rangers 7-1
Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer, Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night.
Sports
Stanton and Rizzo help Yankees rally in 9th inning for 2-1 victory over Tigers
Giancarlo Stanton hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Anthony Rizzo followed with a game-winning single to give the New York Yankees a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Lynx
Lynx newcomer Williams shows her stuff in preseason victory
Courtney Williams scored nine of Minnesota's first 13 points Friday night vs. Chicago. She finished with 17 points and five assists in 22 minutes as the Lynx won 92-81.
Sports
Miami Marlins working on trade that would send 2B Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres
The Miami Marlins are working on a trade that would send second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.
Sports
Paolo Banchero scores 27 points, Magic overcome Mitchell's 50 to beat Cavs 103-96 and force Game 7
Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Orlando Magic overcome Donovan Mitchell's 50 points and hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-96 on Friday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their first-round NBA playoff series.