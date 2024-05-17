When will the Timberwolves and Nuggets tip-off on Sunday for their decisive Game 7?

It depends on if the Knicks finish off their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Pacers in Game 6 on Friday night.

If New York defeats Indiana and clinches the series win, the Timberwolves and Nuggets will play a matinee at 2:30 p.m. in Denver on Sunday.

If the Pacers force a deciding Game 7 against the Knicks, the Wolves and Nuggets will tip at 7 p.m.

The television details will also depend on timing. If the Wolves play at 2:30 p.m., the game will air on ABC. If they're the night game, it's TNT.

Even though the Wolves dominated the Nuggets in Game 6, the early oddsmakers have the Nuggets as 5 point favorites to win Game 7 at home and move onto the Western Conference finals.

Denver, of course, is the defending NBA champion.