Byron Buxton will be lost to the Twins for at least 10 days after because of inflammation in his right knee.

The veteran center fielder left Wednesday's victory against the White Sox in Chicago because of knee soreness and was put on the injured list Friday before the Twins' game at Target Field against the Red Sox.

Outfielder Austin Martin was recalled from St. Paul to replace Buxton on the roster for the Twins, who entered the game having won 10 in a row.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said an MRI showed no structural issue with the knee, just inflammation.

Buxton, used exclusively as a designated hitter last year, played in 28 of the club's first 30 games with 20 starts in center field. Last October, he underwent a procedure to excise the plica in his right knee.

Martin hit .226 with a home run in 22 games for the Twins this season. He was sent to St. Paul on Monday, and had three hits in seven at-bats for the Saints this week.

Buxton is hitting .250 with one home run and 11 RBI.

The Twins also promoted reliever Jorge Alcala from St. Paul this morning. He had six scoreless appearances for the Twins before being sent down on April 14.