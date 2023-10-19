The Game of the Year so far in the Big Ten will happen Saturday when No. 7 Penn State visits No. 3 Ohio State. Big Ten East Division and College Football Playoff ramifications are heavy for both the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes while No. 2 Michigan awaits later matchups with both teams. (The Gophers-Iowa prediction will be published later in the week.)

Three with intrigue

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

* The Nittany Lions allow an average of 8.0 points per game (second nationally), while the Buckeyes give up 9.7 (third in FBC). While both teams boast star power on offense like Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, look for the Nittany Lions pass rush, which has 27 sacks this season, to be the difference against a Buckeyes offensive line that's been exposed at times. Penn State 27, Ohio State 23

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., FS1

* With starting QB Tanner Mordecai out indefinitely because of a broken hand, the Badgers turn to Mississippi State transfer Braedyn Locke. Defense will carry the Fighting Illini. Illinois 23, Wisconsin 17

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., NBC

* Strange things can happen when the Wolverines and Spartans tangle. That won't be the case with this dominant Michigan squad. Michigan 41, Michigan State 7

And the rest

Rutgers at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

* A victory would move the Scarlet Knights to 6-2 and give them bowl eligibility. With a daunting schedule ahead, Rutgers takes advantage now. Rutgers 27, Indiana 17

Northwestern at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* Both teams are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Huskers take a big step toward reaching a bowl in Matt Rhule's first year in Lincoln. Nebraska 24, Northwestern 17