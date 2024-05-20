When Charles Barkley mused that it's been about two decades since he last visited Minnesota during a short post-game interview with Anthony Edwards Sunday night, the Timberwolves standout responded with three words that have commanded the internet's attention ever since.

The phrase has exploded in popularity on social media ever since, particularly on the site once known as Twitter. Several users on X have adopted the phrase as their username and others have used it as a sort of rallying cry.

Some folks suggested Minnesota adopt the phrase as its official motto and the powers that be … didn't exactly say "no," even though it would take an act of the Legislature to do so.

Others even began using the phrase in their crafts.

There are even signs the three-word phrase may have worked on people who've never, as far as we know, played professional basketball.

It should also be noted that, despite Barkley's assertion that he hasn't set foot in the North Star State in two decades, the claim is false. How else would we have this photo of him at U.S. Bank Stadium during the NCAA men's Final Four Tournament in 2019?

Charles Barkley sits on the pregame show stage before the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Auburn and Virginia on April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Maybe he just didn't make it out to any particularly memorable restaurants. Barkley did ask Edwards for recommendations in the same interview, after all. And even though the 22-year-old shooting guard told Barkley he'd have suggestions for him, the Star Tribune Taste team has Edwards beat. Check out their suggestions here.

The Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals starting Wednesday in Minneapolis. Tickets for the first two games at Target Field went on sale Monday at noon.

TNT will air every game in the best-of-seven series, which means they will also stream on Max.