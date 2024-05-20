The Timberwolves are in the running for the Western Conference championship for the first time in two decades. And tickets for the best-of-seven series against the Dallas Mavericks just went on sale.

But you'll have to act fast.

Tickets for the first game at Target Center on Wednesday hit the resale market 15 minutes after they initially came online at noon and ran between $268 and $319 for upper-level seats, before fees. The Star Tribune spent more than 15 minutes in the team's official queue for a pair of $159 tickets in the nosebleeds. The seats were snatched up moments later.

Seats for Friday's game are selling at similar prices. And they're likely to hold firm. Tickets for the Wolves' home games against the Denver Nuggets didn't dip, according to price-watchers.

The Wolves and Mavericks head back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4. And if neither team wins four games by then, the series returns to Minneapolis for Game 5 on May 30.