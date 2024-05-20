After the Timberwolves' thrilling win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, NBA Hall-of-Famer-turned-broadcast analyst Charles Barkley called on Wolves' MVP Anthony Edwards to give him restaurant recommendations ahead of the Western Conference Finals, which begin Wednesday in Minneapolis. No worries — we have you covered tighter than the Wolves' defense. Here's an open letter with more than just a few ideas.

Dear ANT:

Congratulations on the win — we couldn't be more proud. If you're anything like us, there's a post game buzz of energy that begs for a night out on the town. Since Sir Charles is a little forgetful about the last time he was in town (even if 2019′s Final Four feels like 20 years ago), there's a bunch of new restaurants open not far from downtown Minneapolis and Target Center. Here's where we think you should take him.

Clearly, the man appreciates the finer things in life and dinner at Porzana would hit all the marks. Perfectly cooked steak, specifically Minneapolis/North Loop vibes with the exposed brick and subtle lighting, plus there's a downstairs bar that's dimly lit for VIPs to relax with a top-shelf beverage.

If he wants something even more private, Billy Sushi boasts some of the best sushi in the city and it has a couple of private rooms, including an incredible Japanese whiskey selection. Plus, no one throws a party like owner Billy Tserenbat. He's used to hosting megastars, like yourselves, and you probably already know him as the fan who attends games courtside in his full Mongolian regalia.

We hear you're a fan of Fhima's, too, which makes sense since chef-owner David Fhima is the Timberwolves executive chef. While you can taste his food inside Target Center at the concession stands, the Art Deco decor in the nearby restaurant does not disappoint.

The forecast calls for glorious weather on Wednesday night, and Minneapolis does summer so beautifully that a patio might be in order. Somewhere like the Monte Carlo, with its giant patio might be a good call. Order up the iconic wings and a martini big enough to take a couple of laps around. Plus, it's dog-friendly, so Ant Jr. can join you.

For breakfast the next day, consider breaking out of the area. There's a magical land nearby called St. Paul. It only feels like another country, but as a resident, I can assure you that no passports are required. Take him for a drive down Summit Avenue, one of my favorite things to do with visitors for the rows of historic mansions and views of the Cathedral and the Capitol. Then head down to Mickey's by Willy on West 7th. It's the kind of good diner grub that can remind him of the old days of touring as a rookie. And no matter how famous, the staff there do not care. Order the America's Favorite Breakfast all day, eggs your way with some of the best hash browns around and a side of meat and toast. This might actually be a good spot to go before Charles has to fly home. It's not far from the airport and is open 24 hours a day.

And if you need any other restaurant recs, we've got you covered!

Yours in good taste,

Joy Summers



