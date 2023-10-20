The Gophers are going to Iowa City tpo try to beat Iowa on its home field for the first since 1999 — and for the first time anywhere since 2014. Tap on the links below for pregame and in-game information.
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: NBC. Radio: 100.3 FM. SiriusXM: Ch. 85, 381.
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Favorite: Iowa by 3 1/2
College football scoreboard and schedule
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction
