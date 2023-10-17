In the crowd at Saturday's Floyd of Rosedale rivalry game at Kinnick Stadium will be a talented tight end from nearby Des Moines, snubbed by the Hawkeyes and rooting for the Gophers.

Three-star Class of 2024 Gophers recruit Jacob Simpson from Johnston High had seven Power Five scholarship offers after showcasing his pass-catching prowess at camps in the spring.

Iowa and Iowa State basically ignored him. The 6-5, 215-pound senior had offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, Illinois, Duke and others, but Simpson announced his commitment to play for P.J. Fleck after visiting Minnesota this summer.

"For some reason, Iowa kind of gave up on him," Johnston coach Brian Woodley said. "He went on some unofficial visits. I was shocked they didn't put more effort into bringing him to Iowa City."

Most of the folks in Johnston cheer for the Hawkeyes because they're a suburb of Des Moines. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has developed several NFL tight ends, including Vikings starter T.J. Hockenson, an Iowa native.

Simpson is reputed to be the best high school tight end in Iowa right now. His coach says he resembles Hockenson, who became a first-round pick after starring for the Hawkeyes from 2016-18.

"He's got the frame, and he's got great ball skills," Woodley said. "He makes plays in traffic. When you're 6-5, you can't teach that. [The Gophers] will put weight on him. Athletically, I see him more like Hockenson. Just what he looked like in high school."

The Gophers have two commitments from tight ends in the 2024 class, including three-star Julian Johnson from Aurora, Ill. But the 6-6 Johnson could also play defense and is listed as an athlete by recruiting services.

Woodley said Simpson, a three-year starter, has to keep improving as a blocker, but he's more gifted athletically at the same age than Iowa State sophomore tight end Tyler Moore, a four-star recruit out of Johnston High in 2021.

"I just know he's going to do good things," Woodley said. "He's a smart kid. He'll strive to be better. He definitely gives us a weapon in the red zone."

Lining up at wide receiver, tight end and even in the backfield, Simpson has 34 catches for 564 yards, which included a 76-yarder this year. His eight touchdown receptions rank third in Iowa's Class 5A among receivers.

The state's No. 1 team in Class 5A nearly got upset by Johnston on Sept. 29. Simpson had six catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to Southeast Polk.

Johnston is hoping to extend Simpson's senior year by making a state playoff run for the second consecutive season, but they'll have to win Friday at Sioux Falls East.

Simpson, who also plays basketball, plans to graduate high school this winter to enroll at the U for the spring semester, Woodley said.

"He wants to go to college early," Woodley said. "He can get into that strength training program and try to learn as much as he can going into spring ball."