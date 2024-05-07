St. Paul police shot and killed someone Monday evening in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on St. Paul's East Side, the department said on X.

"Our officers were involved in a shooting just before 7:30 p.m. this evening on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East where one person has died," the department tweeted.

No officers were injured, the department said.

The department said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would take over the investigation, as is usual after officer-involved shootings. A BCA spokesperson said the bureau was aware of a use-of-force incident, and that more information would be shared once a preliminary investigation is complete.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.



