Big Ten power rankings

1. Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten): Wolverines allow trick-play TD to Indiana, then score the next 52 points.

2. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0): Buckeyes prep for visit from Penn State by routing Purdue 41-7.

3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0): Nittany Lions outgain UMass 408-109 in 63-0 drubbing.

4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1): QB Deacon Hill goes 6-for-14 for 37 yards yet Hawkeyes still beat Wisconsin 15-6 to take lead in Big Ten West.

5. Rutgers (5-2, 2-2): Down 18 points in fourth quarter to Michigan State, Scarlet Knights rally for 27-24 win.

6. Maryland (5-2, 2-2): Third-quarter onside kick backfires on Terrapins, who fall 27-24 to Illinois.

7. Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1): Loss to Iowa was doubly painful. QB Tanner Mordecai suffers broken hand that will sideline him indefinitely.

8. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2): After bye week, Wildcats head to Nebraska for matchup with bowl eligibility implications for both teams.

9. Gophers (3-3, 1-2): Week off gave Gophers extra time to prep for Iowa, where the program hasn't won since 1999.

10. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2): With Northwestern, Purdue and Michigan State upcoming, Huskers could get on a roll.

11. Illinois (3-4, 1-3): Fighting Illini stun Maryland 27-24 on a last-play field goal.

12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3): Boilermakers fall to 1-4 at home with loss to Ohio State.

13. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3): Spartans fall to 0-4 under interim coach Harlon Bennett.

14. Indiana (2-4, 0-3): Four turnovers help fuel blowout loss to Michigan.