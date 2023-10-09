Big Ten power rankings

1. Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten): Wolverines have outscored opponents 224-40 after 52-10 romp over Gophers.

2. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0): Buckeyes beat Maryland by 20, but offensive line issues leave them vulnerable.

3. Penn State (5-0, 3-0): Idle last weekend, Nittany Lions face UMass in tune-up for Oct. 21 showdown at Ohio State.

4. Maryland (5-1, 2-1): Taulia Tagovailoa's two interceptions, one for a pick-six, doom Terps in 37-17 loss at Ohio State.

5. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0): Ricardo Hallman's 95-yard interception return for TD swings game Badgers' way in 24-13 win over Rutgers.

6. Iowa (5-1, 2-1): Hawkeyes defense collects 10 sacks, two interceptions in 20-14 win over Purdue, with a trip to Wisconsin next.

7. Rutgers (4-2, 1-2): Slow start sinks Scarlet Knights in loss to Wisconsin.

8. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2): Wildcats hold on for 23-20 win over FCS-level Howard.

9. Gophers (3-3, 1-2): Bye week comes at perfect time for Gophers after 42-point loss to Michigan.

10. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2): After 20-7 win at Illinois, Huskers have a clear path to bowl eligibility.

11. Purdue (2-4, 1-2): Boilermakers amass 343 yards against Iowa, but Hudson Card's two interceptions were costly.

12. Illinois (2-4, 0-3): Fighting Illini averaged 1.1 yards per rush in loss to Nebraska.

13. Indiana (2-3, 0-2): Hoosiers were idle, visit Michigan and Penn State over next three weeks.

14. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2): Coming off bye week, Spartans travel to Rutgers in hopes of ending three-game skid.