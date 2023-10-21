IOWA CITY – Another week, another development in the running back group for Gophers football.

Gophers sixth-year senior Bryce Williams will miss the remainder of the season, while leading rusher Darius Taylor, who missed the previous two games, was available to play in Saturday's game at No. 24 Iowa. The developments came to light two hours before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff when the Big Ten announced its availability report for the game.

While the Gophers offense received a boost with the return of Tayor, the true freshman who has rushed 87 times for 532 yards and four touchdowns, Minnesota's defense didn't receive such clarity. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who hasn't played this season because of a leg injury, was listed as questionable on the availability report. The hope among the Gophers staff was that Lindenberg would benefit from the bye week and be able to return, but that remained in question. Coach P.J. Fleck said Monday that Lindenberg was "closer'' to returning. In early warmups, Lindenberg was on the field, going through individual work with a member of the training staff.

Williams, who has rushed 36 times for 123 yards and one TD, missed the Eastern Michigan and North Carolina games earlier this season. His absence means that Taylor, second-leading rusher Sean Tyler and redshirt freshman Zach Evans will be the primary ball-carriers for the Gophers. Tyler, the senior transfer from Western Michigan, has rushed 46 times for 199 yards, while Evans has 27 carries for 130 yards and a TD.

Windy day in Iowa City

The Gophers and Iowa will deal with windy conditions at Kinnick Stadium, with northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph forecast for the afternoon.

Kinnick Stadium's end zones are aligned north to south, so the team that is going toward the north end zone will be going into the wind. It's sure to impact the kicking and punting game and adds a challenge to the passing game.

Scoring first means a lot

Entering Saturday, Iowa owned an eight-game winning streak against the Gophers, including six in a row with Fleck as Minnesota's coach. One constant in the streak is the fact that the Hawkeyes scored first in all eight games. Iowa has scored first five times with touchdowns and three times with field goals. The Hawkeyes' average lead in the streak before the Gophers scored has been 12.75 points.