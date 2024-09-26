Gophers volleyball wins dramatic five-setter over Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

The Gophers displayed arguably their two most dominant sets against ranked opponents by beating the Badgers by 10 points in both the second and fourth sets. They twice had scoring runs of five straight points in the second set. In the third set, junior Lauren Crowl served up an ace to seal the victory with Minnesota’s sixth straight point. Five different players scored during that stretch, including Hanson and Calissa Minatee, who also tied her career-high with 11 kills in the match. Libero Zeynep Palabiyik finished with 24 digs, including several clutch defensive plays in those key sets.