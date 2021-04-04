The Gophers received the No. 3 seed — and a first-round bye — for the NCAA volleyball tournament Sunday, beginning play against Georgia Tech or Lipscomb on April 15 in Omaha.

Top-ranked Wisconsin, which won the Big Ten title, received the No. 1 seed when the 48-team tournament field was announced Sunday afternoon. SEC champion Kentucky is seeded No. 2, and Big 12 champ Texas is No. 4. The top 16 seeds received first-round byes.

The entire tournament will be played at CHI Health Center in Omaha, a complex that includes a convention center and arena. The field was reduced to 48 teams from the usual 64 because of COVID-19, with 30 conference champions receiving automatic bids. That left only 18 at-large bids, 14 fewer than usual.

The first and second rounds will be April 14-15, with the regional semifinals and finals April 18-19. The national semifinals are April 22, and the NCAA championship game is April 24.

Six Big Ten teams made the field, with No. 5 seed Nebraska, No. 7 seed Purdue, No. 9 seed Ohio State and No. 13 seed Penn State also getting first-round byes.

The Gophers (15-2) won twice against Iowa last weekend to close out the regular season. They finished second in the league standings behind the Badgers (15-0).

Though some conferences played a fall schedule, the NCAA decided last year to move the national tournament to the spring and play it at 75% capacity. The Big Ten schedule was riddled with COVID-related postponements and cancellations this season, with teams playing as few as 13 matches. No Big Ten teams played nonconference competition, complicating the task for a selection committee trying to choose the at-large participants.