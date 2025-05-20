Google's unleashes ‘A.I. Mode' in the next phase of its journey to change search

Besides using its Project Mariner technology to test the ability of an AI agent to buy tickets and book restaurant reservations, Google will also experiment with searches done through live video and an opt-in option to give its AI technology access to people's Gmail so it can learn more about a user's tastes and interests. Other features on this summer's test list include a ''Deep Search'' option that will use AI to dig even deeper into complex topics and another tool that will produce graphical presentations of sports and finance data.