Wild sign veteran forward Marcus Johansson to one-year, $800,000 contract

The 34-year-old has been a regular in the NHL since 2010, and is 17 games shy of 1,000 for his career.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 4:24PM
Marcus Johansson of the Wild celebrated an April goal at Xcel Energy Center against Anaheim. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild are bringing back Marcus Johansson.

They re-signed the forward to a one-year contract worth $800,000 to continue Johansson’s second stint with the team.

Last season, Johansson finished sixth on the Wild in scoring after recording 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points in 72 games, including his 500th career point.

A veteran of 15 NHL seasons who has also suited up for Washington, New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo and Seattle, Johansson, 34, first joined the Wild ahead of the 2021 season before returning in 2023 as a trade pickup and then signing a two-year, $4 million deal.

He’s 17 games shy of 1,000 with 517 career points.

Keeping Johansson, however, doesn’t mean the Wild won’t eye change for their offense.

With approximately $15 million in salary cap space available to spend, they’ve identified center as a position of need and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said after the Wild were eliminated in six games by Vegas in the first round of the playoffs that he wouldn’t be opposed to also adding a scoring winger. (They’re set on defense and have two goalies under contract in Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt with Marc-Andre Fleury retiring.)

Already, the Wild have signed Russian forward Danila Yurov to a three-year, entry-level contract and plan to start him up the middle; Yurov was a first-round draft pick in 2022.

Marco Rossi was the Wild’s most utilized center last season, one of only three players to appear in all 82 regular season games, but his future is up in the air.

He’s on an expiring deal, and re-signing the restricted free agent isn’t guaranteed: The 23-year-old Rossi went from being the Wild’s top center to playing on the fourth line in the playoffs, and Guerin said after the season he wasn’t sure how Rossi’s situation would pan out.

This summer is also when the team can extend superstar Kirill Kaprizov, who is eligible to sign a new contract for as long as eight years beginning July 1, which is when NHL free agency starts.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

