Family IDs man fatally hit by vehicle in Twin Cities; driver remains jailed pending charges

Family members have identified the man who was on foot when he was fatally struck by a vehicle on a Twin Cities road allegedly by a driver who was arrested at the scene.
The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. near Hwy. 100 and Duluth Street in Golden Valley, according to police.
The victim is being identified as 42-year-old Michael Lawver.
“It really saddens me to say my brother was killed purposely,” read a fund-raising page started started by Carrie Remiarz on behalf of the family.
Remairz said that “my brother was full of life, and he finally got his life right.” Public records list recent addresses for Lawver in Blaine and Minneapolis.
Sara Ann Persons, 40, of Mounds View, remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, with charges pending.
According to police:
Lawver was driving one vehicle and Persons was driving behind him. Lawyer started driving erratically as a passenger was trying to get him to pull over.