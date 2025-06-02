Twin Cities Suburbs

Family IDs man fatally hit by vehicle in Twin Cities; driver remains jailed pending charges

The incident occurred after the victim was struggling in his vehicle with a passenger, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 3:01PM
Michael Lawver (With permission from GoFundMe)

Family members have identified the man who was on foot when he was fatally struck by a vehicle on a Twin Cities road allegedly by a driver who was arrested at the scene.

The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. near Hwy. 100 and Duluth Street in Golden Valley, according to police.

The victim is being identified as 42-year-old Michael Lawver.

“It really saddens me to say my brother was killed purposely,” read a fund-raising page started started by Carrie Remiarz on behalf of the family.

Remairz said that “my brother was full of life, and he finally got his life right.” Public records list recent addresses for Lawver in Blaine and Minneapolis.

Sara Ann Persons, 40, of Mounds View, remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, with charges pending.

According to police:

Lawver was driving one vehicle and Persons was driving behind him. Lawyer started driving erratically as a passenger was trying to get him to pull over.

Lawver exited Hwy. 100, stopped on Duluth and jumped out of his vehicle. Persons drove up and hit him.

Firefighters and police revived Lawver at the scene, but he died of his injuries.

Others in the cars were transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for evaluation of their injuries.

Police are waiting for toxicology reports from all involved parties to determine whether anyone was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, Perez said.

“It was a very horrific, tragic accident,” Assistant Police Chief Rudy Perez said. “But at the same time, we’ve got to make sure that we don’t leave any stone unturned, because there might be the possibility of people being under the influence.”

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

