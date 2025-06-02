Trump officials visit key operations at prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

U.S. stock indexes drifted closer to records, coming off their stellar May. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%. Each of the indexes had dropped nearly 1% in the morning following some discouraging updates on U.S. manufacturing. But stocks rallied back as the day progressed, and gains for a few influential Big Tech stocks helped the S&P 500 to rise even though the majority of stocks within it weakened. Oil prices rallied, while Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market.