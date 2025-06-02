Travel experts discover solo fare hike at Delta, other top carriers as fresh way to upcharge

One ticket for the price of two.
For a brief window last week, that was the deal Delta Air Lines offered solo fliers who booked tickets along some routes, according to an analysis by travel website Thrifty Traveler.
The price-tracking website logged dozens of instances in which a one-way ticket for a single person was about as expensive as buying two seats on the same flight. In some cases, purchasing two was actually cheaper.
The travel website spotted the trend at Delta last week and soon discovered a similar practice at United Airlines and American Airlines, the nation’s other two biggest carriers.
In the few days since its report, and an appearance on CNN, Delta and United rolled back prices and altered official fare rules.
Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, declined to comment to the Minnesota Star Tribune on the travel website’s findings. United and American did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
Kyle Potter, Thrifty Traveler’s executive editor, said he first noticed the issue while shopping for personal flights.
“First off, it was like, ‘I must have screwed something up here,’” Potter said. “After redoing it a handful of times, it was clear that this was real.”