Malcolm Lewis propped his crutches against the stairs of his family’s Woodbury home to sit next to his younger sister, McKaylen, at the kitchen table.
Some injuries are sudden, forcing athletes to a jarring halt. That was Malcolm’s — an Achilles tendon, ruptured at a track meet in March.
Other injuries require quietly listening to the limits of one’s body and trying something no track and field athlete loves to do: Slow down.
McKaylen’s nagging pain was the latter.
In early May, her family sat in uncertainty, knowing that the next day they would hear whether she had the green light to go back to chasing the track and field state record of 20 feet, 1¼ inches and defending two state titles.
“Last year I had really big expectations, and obviously kind of blew them away,” said McKaylen Lewis, a Math & Science Academy sophomore. “ ‘Oh, I need to do that again.’ It’s just been a lot of pressure I’ve been putting on myself.”
In April, Lewis had logged a 19-foot, 4½-inch performance to win the Hamline Elite Meet — short of her personal best, but still the best girls long jump mark in Minnesota this spring. Then, when she finished her 100-meter prelims, she felt a “weird pressure” in her hip, one that had bothered her in the past, but never this badly.
“I felt like I could not even walk,” she said.