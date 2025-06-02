Review: Novel from England sheds light on an injustice in family law

We’ll soon realize that these omissions foreshadow a much larger one. In the ’80s timeline, Dawn’s daughter is a little girl named Maggie, so Dawn must be the woman from whom Heron has been divorced for almost 40 years. We’ll eventually learn that Dawn and Hazel fell in love, and when she told Heron, he reacted very badly, and was railroaded by his lawyer into an arrangement where Dawn lost all access to her daughter.