Louise Erdrich’s latest, ‘The Mighty Red,’ ranks among her very best

Through it all, the farming and processing of sugar beets rolls on, turning the soil to dust as the pesticides and herbicides do their silent evil. But Erdrich ends her tale with a slide show from the characters’ future, sending somebody to college to study biotechnology and weed science, showing somebody else a river sturgeon, “designed seventy-eight million years ago,” giving various sets of old lovers new hope. We don’t again see the mountain lion — but, like an extra fork on the table when the plates are cleared, it sticks in your mind.