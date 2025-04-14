Review: Pulitzer Prize finalist Lydia Millet’s new stories are about folks trying to keep it together

Liza’s parents are supportive of the marriage, we learn, especially after the mom’s therapist explained that it could be a lingering aftereffect of the pandemic, as COVID has left teenagers with no sense of normalcy and desperate to form lasting attachments. Luis is also involved in a funny ongoing subplot in which his new father-in-law discovers porn sites in the browser history of the family laptop. Turns out porn sites also mean something different than they used to.