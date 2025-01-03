Review: A young couple, their parents, a ‘Rental House’ and a ‘gem’ of a novel

They try to walk their dog without getting in trouble, but it isn’t easy. On the Cape, there are “numerous ‘ALL DOGS MUST BE LEASHED signs, at least one on every post and way more than she had noticed before. One sign seemed to offer a different message, so she stopped to read it. The message was: Whoever’s daughter you are, you’re not one of us. Pilgrims used to thrive here, the true settlers of America. European immigrants, Caucasian immigrants, blue-blood Americans (and the Obamas). Even your panda dog doesn’t belong here for he’s only half white.’ But the sign couldn’t have said this because the sign didn’t have text. It was simply a black silhouette of a big dog trapped in a red circle, bearing a red slash.”