Newark airport runway project wraps up early, so when will flight limits ease?

The FAA limited the Newark airport to 28 arrivals and 28 departures an hour last month because of the construction and staff shortages. The agency has said that it expects to be able to bump up the number of flights daily in Newark to 34 arrivals and 34 departures once the runway construction is done. But it's not immediately clear if the FAA will have to wait until the controllers on trauma leave are scheduled to return around the middle of the month.