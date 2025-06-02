Star Tribune restaurant critic Jon Cheng steps down

“Do you side with diners,” a friend asked. “Or chefs?” I would agonize over taking a side. Now, I see it as a balancing act. Fact-checking, revisits and conversations with colleagues exposed me to the invisible labor behind every plate. Beyond reporting my experience as any diner might — even if I was rarely anonymous — my job was also to add context where it mattered. It was a tightrope, and I don’t pretend to have always gotten it right. I tried.