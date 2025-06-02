Star Tribune restaurant critic Jon Cheng steps down

“Good food or good company. Which do you choose?” a friend once asked.
“Food,” I replied.
My dining companion grimaced, then we both laughed because we knew it was true.
I’ve been writing about food for more than a decade — two, if you count my adolescent rants on TripAdvisor, where I’d alternate between slamming restaurants for being “too safe” and praising them as “prom worthy.”
Even before my first proper byline, barring a few unkind words about soggy cafeteria fries in my high school newspaper, I’d eat like a critic. Every plate I encountered was an exercise in improvement. What could’ve been better? What was missing? These compulsions were both a blessing and a curse.
At the Minnesota Star Tribune, I fulfilled a lifelong dream of eating widely and documenting my thoughts as a full-fledged restaurant critic. To the outside world, the job may seem indulgent and satisfyingly simple: visit restaurants near and far, spotlight dishes high and humble, and then explain why a restaurant would deserve attention.
But that duty would often take me out of the moment.
Casual meals that should’ve gone unrecorded became sticky mental drafts. I had lost, in some regards, the ability to taste. And I don’t mean literally, but as a real diner who could find pleasure in the little things. I found myself always looking to be “wowed.”